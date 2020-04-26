ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis community is teaming up with several area restaurants to raise money for service industry employees without work amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Sugarfire Smoke House, Mission Taco Joint, Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee and others sponsored a "pay what you can" breakfast Sunday morning at City Foundry STL.
It's the second event of its kind in the last month. In April, the restaurants held a similar event at the Boathouse in Forest Park.
Hundreds of cars wound through the construction site, getting a closer look at the three-year construction project of the entertainment district.
“We pulled the trigger on doing this on Monday,"said organizer Will Smith. "The organizations we’re supporting, they can’t wait a couple weeks. If we said, 'Hey, we can get you this amount of money in two weeks,' it doesn’t mean the same as if we can get them the money now.”
The drive-thru style breakfast is designed to bring in donations to benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund and the Little Bit Foundation. City Foundry STL committed to matching up to $25,000 in donations brought in at the breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.