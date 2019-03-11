SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police in South County are warning drivers to pay attention to the roads as Ameren Missouri workers begin new updates to the area’s energy grid.
Workers will be dangling from helicopters and replacing wires on buildings across Interstates 270 and 55.
The project starts in South County and Affton Monday and the work will last until May 1.
The choppers are used to string wire in places that aren’t easily reached from the ground.
In February, Ameren Missouri announced its largest infrastructure upgrade plan in company history.
The Smart Energy Plan includes more than 2,000 electric projects over the next five years.
