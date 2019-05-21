MoDOT crash

Damage after a car crashed into a MoDOT truck Monday.

 MoDOT St. Louis / Twitter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Please pay attention! That’s the message from MoDOT after a driver who was reportedly reaching for a water bottle crashed into one of their trucks Monday.

MoDOT said crews were out on northbound Interstate 55 north of Route 141 when the vehicle that was protecting workers was struck.

No one was injured in the crash. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

