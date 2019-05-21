ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Please pay attention! That’s the message from MoDOT after a driver who was reportedly reaching for a water bottle crashed into one of their trucks Monday.
MoDOT said crews were out on northbound Interstate 55 north of Route 141 when the vehicle that was protecting workers was struck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.