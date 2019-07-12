ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews closed off an area I-255 in St. Clair County, Illinois Friday due to a "pavement failure."
Road crews were dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-255 over St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities are asking travelers to find a new route around the area.
