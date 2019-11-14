ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A case that shocked the St. Louis area 30 years ago is once again in the headlines.
An Alton woman who admitted to killing both of her baby daughters in the 1980s is asking the courts to consider postpartum psychosis as a contributing factor in the case, based on a change in Illinois law.
Research varies, but Dr. Jeannie Kelly said about one in 10 women will suffer from postpartum depression after they give birth.
“Postpartum psychosis thankfully is a lot more rare,” said Kelly, who works at BJC healthcare. “Around two to three per 1,000”
While it’s rarer than postpartum depression, it’s much more serious.
In 1990, Paula Sims was convicted of murder in the case involving her six-week-old daughter Heather.
She later admitted to killing her other daughter three years earlier.
The baby was just 13 days old.
A Chicago-area attorney now handling the case for Sims says there's no doubt that Sims was suffering from postpartum psychosis.
“That's when somebody's thinking gets really out of whack,” said Dr. Katherine Mathews with SSM Health at St. Mary’s Hospital. “They may not have logical thoughts They may, at the most risky level, have thoughts of hurting themselves or hurting their children.”
Sims is now 60 and serving a life sentence at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln.
Last year the Illinois legislature passed a law which allows postpartum illnesses to be considered in trial or sentencing.
Dr. Kelly says we know more about postpartum depression and psychosis today than 30 years ago.
“There's a lot more awareness of this as an actual medical condition and an awareness it can be treated and should be treated,” she said.
Sims' attorney says if the case moves forward it's possible that by this spring, Sims could have hearing in Madison County.
For more information on postpartum depression and psychosis, as well as how to get help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.