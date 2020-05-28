WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Paul West has been approved to serve as the new chief of police for the Wentzville Police Department.
The Board of Aldermen approved the appointment at Wednesday’s meeting.
West began in law enforcement in 1980 serving four years with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. After leaving that department, West served for 29 year with the St. Charles City Police Department where his career included working undercover with the St. Charles County Drug Task Force. He also served as the Unit Commander for the Drug Task Force.
West also served as a Detective Sergeant with the St. Charles Detective Bureau.
West most recently served as the Assistant Chief of Police for Wentzville beginning in 2012.
“As a City, we strive to promote from within. West has been a strong asset to the City of Wentzville and the Wentzville Police Department for the last eight years. We are honored to have him further his career with WPD. We are confident that Chief West will be highly successful in his new leadership role,” said Mayor Nick Guccione.
Former Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz left in February to become the chief of police for the St. Charles County Police Department.
