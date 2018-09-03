Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney performs during a concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2008. After a 43-year wait, Paul McCartney performed his first concert in Israel on Thursday, kicking it off with the familiar Beatles' song "Hello, Goodbye" to the joy of tens of thousands of cheering fans. McCartney billed the concert "Friendship First," saying he is on a mission of peace for Israel and the Palestinians.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)