ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While Cardinals fans are hoping for a Red October, one of the Cardinals is going green.
Shortstop Paul DeJong has donated $5,000 to fund the planting of more than 200 trees in a section of Forest Park Nature Reserve that was previously filled with invasive plant species.
It's in partnership with Players with the Planet and One Tree Planted.
"I use 40 to 50 bats a year so it's nice to plant some trees. I don't know if I’ll use the kind of trees we're planting here today, but I know any tree matters, especially when you're cutting it down, so I'm just really happy to be here today," said DeJong.
He also announced a campaign for fans to join in his efforts by donating funds. Click here to donate.
