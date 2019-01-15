MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) – The Pattonville School District is warning its students about stranger danger after they say a man offered two students a ride and to pet his dog.
The district says two Pattonville Heights Middle School students say a man got out of his car and approached them Monday afternoon near the swimming pool on Forest Brook Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County near Creve Coeur.
The district says the man offered the two students a ride and to pet his dog. The students turned him down and walked away.
He is described as a white man with short hair, glasses and blue boots. The district says he was driving a four-door, older model, rusty tan sedan.
The dog is described as a pitbull mix, brown with two front white paws.
The district says they informed St. Louis County Police about the incident and are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about what to do when a stranger approaches them.
