ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Pattonville School District employee has died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.
Superintendent Tim Pecoraro said Lisa Steelman was a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School for 14 years.
"[Lisa] was a caring woman who was well loved and respected by students, staff and families," Pecoraro said in a letter to families and staff on Saturday. "She will be deeply missed by Pattonville and the Rose Acres community."
