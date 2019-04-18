MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pattonville High School now has more money to spend on classrooms thanks to energy efficient upgrades.
The Maryland Heights high school recently received $173,000 from Ameren after the installation of LED lights, a new control system for the auditorium and heating and cooling improvements. Ameren estimates the new equipment will reduce their energy bill by more than $72,000 a year.
The school has a performance contract, and with that, they’re doing about $5 million worth of work. Students News 4 spoke to said they were proud of their high school’s effort to go green.
“I feel honored and privileged that I go to an institution that takes so seriously the impact it has on the environment,” senior Aric Hamilton said.
“That gives me confidence in the future of Pattonville and St. Louis,” senior Will Polster added.
School officials said the high school saved about $1,500 in one week thanks to the upgrades.
"Really this is all about helping the environment,” Hamilton said. “Cost savings are great but it's really about our impact on the world"
Anyone can take advantage of rebates on energy saving devices through Ameren. Click here for details.
