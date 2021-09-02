MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- He had the height and the grit. Pattonville Head Football Coach Steve Smith knew he needed to snag JauMarcus McFarland on his team.

McFarland came in as a freshman at 6"5' and made the varsity team his sophomore year. Smith described him as a lineman everyone could count on.

"He made a tremendous impact in the red zone and was always there to push the offense to a first down," Smith said.

After sophomore year, Smith says McFarland moved back to his hometown in southeast Missouri. Then at 18 years old, he went to a prep academy in Atlanta so he could go on to play college football. McFarland moved to Atlanta this summer, and started practicing with the Champion Prep Academy football team in early August.

"Very respectful young man, a humble young man. A man with conviction and purpose and knew exactly what he wanted in life," Michael Carson said.

Carson is the president and founder of Champion Prep Academy. After just a month of practicing with his new team, Carson says McFarland made a huge impact. On Tuesday, McFarland was in an elevator with other teammates. News 4 is told the elevator at his student housing complex malfunctioned.

In 9-1-1 calls obtained by News 4's sister station in Atlanta, you can hear people yelling for help. We're told McFarland tried to get out of the elevator and got stuck between floors.

McFarland's family says he told them the elevator had been having problems and that he was afraid to get on it. Our sister station found a certificate showing the elevator was past due for an inspection, with the last one expiring in August 2020.

"He was definitely an integral part of our leadership amongst our players on the team, and we're not going to replace that," Carson said.

The teen, making an impact in Atlanta and across the Midwest as well.

"He was always a ball player, he was always a kid that would do what you asked him to do," Smith said. "Sometimes you'd have to get after him a little bit you know, big boys they don't wanna run as much, but when he did, it was always awesome."

The McFarland family is working to get their son back to Missouri. To help with funeral arrangements and to support the McFarland family, click here.