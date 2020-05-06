ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Beginning Wednesday all patients and visitors will be required to wear a face mask at all BJC HealthCare facilities, the health system announced.
BJC said this policy falls in line with what the CDC recommends.
“This additional measure of caution inside our facilities is an important step, especially as we begin to resume some of our normal operations,” said Hilary Babcock, MD, director of infection prevention at BJC HealthCare and an infectious disease specialist at Washington University School of Medicine. “Many people already use masks when they need to be in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”
Children under two-years-old, or anybody with difficulty breathing or who are unable to remove their own mask without assistance should not wear a mask.
Patients are encouraged to wear their own masks to their appointments. Masks can be homemade. If a patient doesn’t have a personal mask, the BJC location will provide one.
Patients who arrive with respiratory symptoms will be provided a medical-grade isolation mask, as recommended by the CDC.
While there are visitor restrictions in place, those visitors will also be required to wear a mask.
