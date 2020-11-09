ST, LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rise in cases across the country and throughout the region means more work for contact tracers.
As positivity surges, health departments across St. Louis are asking for the public's help in notifying close contacts.
Currently, the St. Louis County Health Department is reporting a daily average of about 500 cases, with hundreds of others who may have been exposed.
"The situation is dire," said Christopher Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department. "This is not a false alarm, this is the real thing."
One positive COVID-19 case could mean dozens of calls for contact tracers and as case numbers rise, employees and volunteers at health departments throughout the St. Louis area say they’re overworked and overwhelmed.
Christopher Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department said the county doesn’t have enough tracers to notify close contacts of those who test positive, only people those who are considered high risk.
"Our case load has grown dramatically," Ave said. "Just a month ago we were around 150-200 COVID cases per day. Now we’re approaching 500 cases per day."
The county has a team of just 300 contact tracers and case investigators. A case investigator is someone who makes the initial contact with patient and interviews them. However, a contact tracer is someone who notifies the people they were in “close contact” with about the exposure.
Because of the explosion in new cases, it’s now up to the patient to notify their close contacts.
“The number one problem is that the transmission of COVID19 in our community is rising, we are getting too many cases for the system to handle,” Ave said. "Even though we’ve staffed up, bulked up and trained over the last few months we still don’t have enough resources to handle this pandemic in St. Louis County.”
In Jefferson county, Health Director Kelley Vollmar said resources are maxed out and the department is now under orders to only investigate cases for people between the ages of three and 19 years old, and those in long-term care facilities. Patients between 20-64 must contact trace themselves.
"We’ve been trying to say we were going to be getting to this point for several weeks and we’re at the point now where we need the public’s help," she said.
Vollmar said the dramatic spike is leading to a backlog in cases that need investigating. To help, Jefferson County is contracting with a third party that will nearly double their current team.
"We cannot keep up with the amount of cases coming in. We have the capacity to complete about 25-30 cases a day for investigations and we’re getting between 140 and 200 cases coming in each day," Vollmer said.
Experts say a close contact is defined as anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes, starting 48 hours before they showed symptoms. Family gatherings and house parties are hot spots.
"That 15 minutes is cumulative," said Ave. "So if you spend 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the evening, that's it you're over [the threshold]. That is a close contact."
St. Louis County continues to hire contact tracers, and the public can apply to help by clicking here.
