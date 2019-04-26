ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Children's Hospital provided patients a prom night of their own for the seventh year in a row Friday.
"I think it was a need to focus on our teenagers just as much as our younger kids," Shelby Swa said. "They kind of get forgotten about in the hospital. So this is their very own event that happens just for them."
Stylists volunteered to do make-up and hair before the dance. Dresses were donated and boys wore tuxedo shirts.
