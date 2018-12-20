ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Patients at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital got a big surprise today from St. Louis' own Nelly.
The rapper went from room to room visiting and bringing gifts.
He said he was hoping to bring some Christmas cheer to everyone before the holidays.
Nelly also said St. Louis has always supported him and that’s one reason why he hopes to give that support back to the community.
