FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in Fenton Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing near Guffey Elementary on 13th Street around 9 a.m. after a mechanical issue.
The helicopter was taking a patient to St. Clare Hospital at the time of the emergency landing. After the helicopter landed, the patient was transported to the hospital on the ground.
