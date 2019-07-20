ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The Hometown Hero is living it up with Lord Stanley as they return to St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The cup was handed off to left winger to enjoy and to do whatever he could imagine with. Living up to his nickname, Maroon did the most St. Louis thing ever. He ate toasted raviolis out of the cup with a superfan Laila Anderson at Charlie Gitto’s.
The Blues shared this video of the feast.
Toasted ravs served in the #StanleyCup. Yes, @patmaroon just did the most St. Louis thing ever. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/yqIcJ3D8t2— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 20, 2019
Earlier today, Maroon shared a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with his son.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Breakfast of Champions' sons. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qAjXMZU6gS— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.