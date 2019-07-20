Blues Pat Maroon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The Hometown Hero is living it up with Lord Stanley as they return to St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The cup was handed off to left winger to enjoy and to do whatever he could imagine with. Living up to his nickname, Maroon did the most St. Louis thing ever. He ate toasted raviolis out of the cup with a superfan Laila Anderson at Charlie Gitto’s.

The Blues shared this video of the feast.

Earlier today, Maroon shared a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with his son.

