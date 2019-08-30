ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Blues Patrick Maroon speaks to the media for the first time since announcing his signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Oakville native inked a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth $900,000.
Maroon was a key cog in the Blues run to their first-ever Stanley Cup. The left winger recorded 10 goals and 18 assists in 74 games during the 2018-2019 season, and recorded 3 goals and 4 assists during the playoffs.
On Friday, Maroon showed his support for Cardinals’ pitcher Adam Wainwright’s Fantasy Football Fundraiser at Busch Stadium.
