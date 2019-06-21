ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Blues players Pat Maroon and Ivan Barbashev will be signing autographs this weekend.
DICK'S Sporting Goods will host two autograph signings Saturday and Sunday.
St. Louis native Pat Maroon will sign autographs at the DICK'S at the West County Center Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
I’ll be @DICKS Sporting Goods in West County on Saturday from 1-3pm. Come through, I’ll be signing photos #StanleyCupChamps #stlblues— Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) June 20, 2019
Forward Ivan Barbashev will sign autographs on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Hope to see you all @DICKS Sporting Goods in South County on Sunday from 1-3pm #stlblues #StanleyCup— Ivan Barbashev (@Barbashev2295) June 21, 2019
Players will only be allowed to sign DICK'S Sporting Goods-branded Player Cards.
Wristbands are required to receive an autograph and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wristbands will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and 10 a.m. on Sunday morning prior to the signings.
