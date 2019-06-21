Maroon and Barbashev

Blues players Maroon and Barbashev will be signing autographs this weekend.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Blues players Pat Maroon and Ivan Barbashev will be signing autographs this weekend.

DICK'S Sporting Goods will host two autograph signings Saturday and Sunday.

St. Louis native Pat Maroon will sign autographs at the DICK'S at the West County Center Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Forward Ivan Barbashev will sign autographs on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m.

Players will only be allowed to sign DICK'S Sporting Goods-branded Player Cards.

Wristbands are required to receive an autograph and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wristbands will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and 10 a.m. on Sunday morning prior to the signings.

