ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former St. Louis Blues forward Pat Maroon honored fallen Officer Tamarris Bohannon Monday night.
Maroon wrote the fallen officer’s name on the handle of his stick, which he used to score the winning goal in overtime to help Tampa Bay advance to the third round of the playoffs.
“Got some help from officer Tamarris Bohannon last night. R.I.P to a true hero. Prayers to your beautiful wife and 3 children,” Maroon wrote on Twitter.
Got some help from officer Tamarris Bohannon last night. R.I.P to a true hero. Prayers to your beautiful wife and 3 children 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bv5LoAKCqK— Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) September 1, 2020
Maroon and Bohannon both attended Oakville High School and graduated two years apart from one another.
