ST. ANN (KMOV.com) -- The head pastor at Holy Trinity Catholic School has sent a request to Archbishop Robert Carlson to close the school at the end of the year.
Rev. Eric Olsen penned the letter recommending to close the school at the end of the school year due to the parish being in $ 1.9 million dollars in debt and can't support the school.
"Our school has a low retention of students and our enrollment continues to decrease each year in all grades." said Olsen in the letter.
He added that not all families have paid their agreed upon tuition obligations to the school and the parish does not have additional funds to cover the loss of nonpayment of tuition.
Although Olsen submitted his recommendation of closing the school, the decision on the future of the parish school has to go through Archbishop Carlson.
