COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The building that was home to Wild Country in Collinsville is getting a new life.
David Hawkins is the lead pastor at the Living World Church in Collinsville and East St. Louis. He was appointed pastor after his father, who started the church, passed away in 1998.
Pastor Hawkins said when he was appointed to the position, the church had 24 members and 22 of them walked out. Now, he said at least 700 diverse members are part of his congregation during any given service.
“Something of a reformation that he was preparing the land for and I kept feeling that there was something here that required my presence,” Pastor Hawkins said.
Over the next three years, Pastor Hawkins will transform the vacant building that Wild Country once occupied into a space for worship services, youth outreach and office space.
“What I see this building being is not a landing spot, it’s a tool for us to do more work, be more efficient so we can enter the stories that the world is running away from,” said Pastor Hawkins. “By the world, I mean the communities are saying we have no answers so we're going to hide… close the shutters, we're going to close the blinds and we're going to run from it and hope it passes over.”
As the church transitions, Pastor Hawkins told News 4 he will continue to push his purpose and a higher power.
“Every time we get to impact one man or one woman we chance the trajectory of their lives,” he said.
