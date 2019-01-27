ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in vehicle in North St. Louis County late Saturday night.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to Shepley and Hobkirk for a report of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Once there, police said they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The 26-year-old man was found in the passenger seat and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was also on the scene. He told officers he was with the victim inside the vehicle in the 100 block of Cameron when the shooting took place. The driver said he drove away from the area after the shooting.
The County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.
Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
Anonymous tippers can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.