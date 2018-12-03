NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving in ran a stop sign and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Friday night, police said.
Shon Turner, 47, was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban that was being driven by a 40-year-old man when it allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, which then hit an unoccupied Buick Encore around 7:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Union.
Turner was taken to the hospital after the crash and pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Suburban and the driver of the HHR were taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.