ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man police say fled from officers and caused a crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday has been charged.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department were pursuing a suspect wanted on charges of assault in St. Louis City when the suspect crashed into a car at Bellefontaine Road and Jennings Station Road. This happened just before 1:30 p.m.
The driver, 20-year-old Rico Bailey, was injured and the passenger inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect also had a passenger in their vehicle who was critically injured in the crash. The driver, Bailey was arrested at the scene.
Bailey is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing in the incident. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
The intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Drive was closed for several hours while police investigated.
*Editor's Note: We originally reported that an innocent bystander was killed in this crash, not a passenger.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.