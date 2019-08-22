ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Get ready for a blast from the past!
The Missouri Botanical Gardens is having an 80s night Friday night. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and party-goers, dressed in their totally tubular threads, can enjoy movie trivia and snap photos with the Gateway City Ghostbusters.
Also, the Botanical Gardens will hold the following activities:
- Rad Recycled T-shirt Headbands, Friendship Bracelets, and Bowties by Perennial
- 80s Costume Contest
- Four-square Championships at the Cantina
- Double-Dutch Demonstration by 40+ Double Dutch Group
- Mesmerizing Displays of Lights and Lasers
For more information about the event and pricing, click here.
