UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of University City.
Thursday evening, Missouri American Water said the advisory impacts a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue and Julian Avenue. Customers who are under the boil water advisory have reportedly been called and will be contacted again with the advisory is lifted.
During the boil water advisory, customers should boil their water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing.
The advisory will be in effect until water quality samples confirm the water is safe for consumption.
