SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parts of South St. Louis are without water Sunday morning due to a water main break in the area.
Officials said the 20 inch water main break is between Hampton and Chippewa.
The Metro Sewer District said that city water is aware of the break, however, there is no time estimate on when the issue will be resolved.
News 4 reached out to City Water to find out when the issue will be fixed but have not yet gotten a response.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.