CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A boil water has been issued for parts of Caseyville.
Elm, Oak and parts of Cedar Drive are under a boil order until further notice, according to police.
Caseyville Police Department will post an update on their Facebook page when the order has been lifted.
