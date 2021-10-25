ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health and IFM Community Medicine are partnering to help thousands of residents living near a radioactive landfill receive the targeted healthcare services they need.

Settlement reached in Bridgeton Landfill lawsuit The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold War-era nuclear waste will pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit with the state of Missouri.

The partnership will serve the 70,000 people living near the Bridgeton Landfill. The funds come from the Bridgeton Landfill Community Project Fund, which won a settlement for more than $12 million to help people impacted. It is being called the connection for health and healing project.

"We lead with the word connection when describing it because our goal is to create those long lasting and sustainable engagements,” said SSM Health DePaul Hospital President Tina Garrison. “This means meeting residents where they are, physically, emotionally, and in terms of wellness.”

Part of the plan includes roving community care clinics, placing nurse practitioners at schools and food pantries, streamlining telemedicine and transportation support.