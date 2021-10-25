A big announcement that may impact thousands of people living near the Bridge Landfill is expected Monday. The announcement is expected to detail access to healthcare services for up to 70,000 people living near the radioactive site.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health and IFM Community Medicine are partnering to help thousands of residents living near a radioactive landfill receive the targeted healthcare services they need.

The partnership will serve the 70,000 people living near the Bridgeton Landfill. The funds come from the Bridgeton Landfill Community Project Fund, which won a settlement for more than $12 million to help people impacted. It is being called the connection for health and healing project.

"We lead with the word connection when describing it because our goal is to create those long lasting and sustainable engagements,” said SSM Health DePaul Hospital President Tina Garrison. “This means meeting residents where they are, physically, emotionally, and in terms of wellness.”

Part of the plan includes roving community care clinics, placing nurse practitioners at schools and food pantries, streamlining telemedicine and transportation support.

