SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police said detectives are investigating partial human remains found near Green Park Road and Union Road in South County.
Someone called the police and said they found human remains near the location around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers later confirmed they were human remains.
Police did not immediately release any information.
