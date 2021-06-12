ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A part of State Route 3 in St. Clair County is closed to drivers Saturday.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management said Route 3 between Stolle Road and Interstate 255 is closed due to the road "breaking".
According to reports, numerous vehicles have flat tires due to the buckled road.
Drivers should choose an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.