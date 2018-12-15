SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A section of Rott Road in Sunset Hills has been closed due to a gas main break.
The Sunset Hills police said Rott Road will be closed between Saller and MaClane Court for most of the day in a tweet.
Police also advised commuters to avoid the area if possible.
