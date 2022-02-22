Part of Potosi without gas service after line rupture

POTOSI (KMOV.com) - Hundreds of homes in Potosi could be without gas service for days after a gas line with ruptured Tuesday morning.
Firefighters tell News 4 that a gas main was damaged while crews were installing a new gas line around 8:30 a.m. Utility crews shut off gas service to nearby homes and buildings. Authorities say 900 buildings are affected, with crews trying to restore service to buildings such nursing homes, schools, a prison and hospital by the end of Tuesday.
However, restoration of gas service to homes is expected to take 1-3 days. Due to a winter storm being in the forecast, the Red Cross will open a shelter at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church at 10165 West State Highway 8. Those who are staying there are being asked to bring any items they need such as hygiene items, clothes, medication, etc.
