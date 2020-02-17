WARSON WOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement has shut down westbound Manchester Road near Berry Road Monday afternoon after a white, powdery substance was spilled on the road.
Warson Woods fire responded to the front of the Dierbergs store at 9901 Manchester Road before 5:30 p.m. after a passing truck spilled some sort of powder onto the road. Fire crews said they didn’t know what the substance is but don’t believe it is anything dangerous.
They are investigating out of an abundance of caution.
No one has been evacuated from the grocery store.
The Dierbergs is just east of Kirkwood Road.
