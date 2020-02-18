WARSON WOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement has reopened westbound Manchester Road near Berry Road Monday after a white, powdery substance was spilled on the road.
Warson Woods fire responded to the front of the Dierbergs store at 9901 Manchester Road before 5:30 p.m. after a passing truck spilled some sort of powder onto the road. Fire crews said they didn’t know what the substance was but didn't believe it was anything dangerous.
The fire department said MoDOT and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took over the investigation.
MoDOT believed the substance is strontium carbonate. We're waiting to hear back from the Department of Natural Resources for more information.
No one was evacuated from the grocery store.
The road reopened overnight.
The Dierbergs is just east of Kirkwood Road.
