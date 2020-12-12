HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers have shut down part of Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood as they investigate a shooting just off of Interstate 270.
Officials with the Hazelwood Police Department said people should avoid Lindbergh between Elm Grove and McDonnell Boulevard for an emergency.
Officers still haven't confirmed what happened but News 4 crews on the scene saw several evidence markers and at least one car with bullet holes.
It's still unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story once we confirm more information.
