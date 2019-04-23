ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – MoDOT will raise a portion of southbound Highway 67 as a way to avoid flooding related closures.
In some parts of St. Charles County, lanes of northbound Highway 67 are higher than the southbound lanes. A mile and a half stretch of southbound 67 will be raised as high as the northbound lanes.
Flooding has led to the closure of the southbound lanes, with traffic being diverted to the northbound lanes.
The manager of a gas station at 67 and Highway 94 says when flooding closes the southbound lanes, business drops off perhaps 30 percent.
“Whenever they make the upper two-ways, they couldn’t make a left turn into the store,” said Sameh Motan.
Many drivers who live or work nearby say the road should have been raised long ago.
Floodwaters are such an ongoing problem that several homeowners in West Alton have raised their houses to sit above the river water when they rise and cover the nearby fields and towns.
MoDOT said the contract for the construction could be awarded in 2020, with work beginning late in 2020 or early 2021.
