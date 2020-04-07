Boil order
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A boil order is in effect for part of Glen Carbon due to damage to a water main.

The precautionary boil is in effect for the following areas: 

West Main Street from Route 157 to Edwards Street, Crystal View Estates Subdivision, Cedar and Butternut Lanes and Covered Bridge Estates Subdivision.

Officials advise that residents should boil water for food preparation or drinking for at least five minutes. Ice cubes made after order went into effect should be thrown out.

The order is in effect until further notice

