Parson's plan calls for reopening the Mo. economy in phases. Here's what's in phase 1.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Governor Mike Parson laid out his plan Monday for Missouri's economy to reopen in phases.
Parson said based on guidance from President Trump and conversations with local governments, phase one will begin May 4 and last through the end of May.
The governor said the first two phases are designed to protect those most at risk for COVID-19.
In phase one, Parson said residents can return to economic and social activities, but must adhere to social distancing. There is no limit on social gatherings as long as social distancing is adhered to, along with other precautions. Houses of worship will also be allowed to re-open but social distancing must be practiced there too.
Parson's plan calls for the following:
Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home
Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
Parson added that tracing is also key to re-opening the economy.
Parson's plan also allows businesses to open if they abide by social distancing. Some, like restaurants and shops, may be asked to take other precautions by limiting numbers of people inside their stores at one time. Officials are still encouraging businesses to allow employees to work from home if possible and to limit business travel. Restaurants may offer dine-in service, but social distancing guidelines must be followed, including tables that are spaced out and no more than ten people at a table.
Health officials also said elective surgeries will allowed in phases with proper precautions.
During his news conference Monday, Parson acknowledged some have questions the state's decisions and orders throughout the COVID-19 process. That was evident Monday, when a small, but vocal, group of protesters were heard shouting during his news conference. The protesters have called for the state to reopen faster and have held marches across the state in the last week.
Last week, Parson extended the state of emergency but the not the statewide stay-at-home order past May 4.
1 of 18
Jeff Roberson
A man wears a mask while holding a flag as he gathers with others outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person holds a sign while waving a flag in the direction of people gathered voice their opposition to stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge a restart to the economy shutdown due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People hold signs and flags as they gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A woman holds up a sign as she gathers with others outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A man holds a flag as he attends a rally outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A woman holds a sign as she attends a rally outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A woman holds a sign as she drives past people protesting stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A man holds a campaign sign while attending a rally to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A woman holds a sign as she attends a rally outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A man holds a flag as he drives past a rally to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A man holds a flag as he rides in a bus as it passes a group gathered to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People hold signs as they walk past the governor's mansion to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to allow businesses to reopen after being closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person holds a sign while gathering with others to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A man holds a flag as he attends a rally to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred gathered to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People walk toward the governor's mansion as they protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred gathered to protest the restrictions and urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to allow the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
People protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside the governor's mansion in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred gathered to protest the restrictions and urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to allow the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Parson said during a news conference on Friday that Missourians have “stepped up to do their part” in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, allowing the state to move ahead with plans to allow businesses and other organizations to start the reopening process.
New cases in Missouri have been trending downward over the month of April but there has not been any significant drop. Over the last 13 days, there's been an average of 200 new cases per day. During the first half of April, there were 235 new cases per day on average.
However, Parson said the number of cases in the St. Louis area has yet to trend downward, adding that local officials can issue orders stricter than what his order calls for.
St. Louis City and County leaders previously extended their stay at home orders and will re-evaluate them in mid May.
