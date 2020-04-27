Governor Mike Parson said Missouri will gradually reopen in phases. Monday he's expected to outline what the first two phases will look like.
Parson said based on guidance from President Trump and conversations with local governments, phase one will begin May 4.
The governor said the first two phases are designed to protect those most at risk for COVID-19.
Parson said during a news conference on Friday that Missourians have “stepped up to do their part” in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, allowing the state to move ahead with plans to allow businesses and other organizations to start the reopening process.
Parson says the guidance he will outline will include religious services, weddings, outdoor functions like sports.
Last week Parson extended the state of emergency but the not the statewide stay-at-home order past May 4.
New cases in Missouri have been trending downward over the month of April but there haven't been any significant drop. Over the last 13 days, there's been an average of 200 new cases per day. During the first half of April, there were 235 new cases per day on average.
