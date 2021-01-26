JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - In an effort to get more COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson is looking at diverting thousands of unused doses from Walgreens and CVS and sending them to National Guard mass vaccination sites.
A spokesperson for Parson confirmed to News 4 that the administration is looking at diverting 25,000 doses. Data shows the state currently ranks 50th in the country in vaccine distribution.
Discrepancies in supply and demand have complicated the rollout at long-term care facilities, Walgreens and CVS.
A spokesperson for Parson says the move will not stop pharmacies from finishing scheduled vaccinations at nursing homes.
You can track the distribution of the vaccine in Missouri by clicking here.
