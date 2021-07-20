JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce a new incentive for Missourians to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The announcement will be made at a press conference at the state capitol in Jefferson City at 3:00 p.m. According to reports, Parson has been considering putting in place a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that might feature a “substantial grand prize.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials, a newspaper reported.
Parson will also name a new state health director. Dr. Randall Williams resigned from the job in April amid the state's vaccine rollout. Williams was appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017. Robert Knodell has been serving as acting health director since Williams stepped down.
Missouri’s health director resigned Tuesday amid the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced.
Both announcements come as the Delta variant spreads across Missouri, resulting in rising hospitalizations.
