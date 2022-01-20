ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stood behind his decision to end the state's emergency Covid order in an interview with News 4 Thursday.

Parson let the state's emergency Covid order expire at the end of the year amid the highest hospitalization levels in the St. Louis area during all of the pandemic.

"The emergency order in the first place was mainly for the national guard to be able to do that," Parson said.

Parson said hospitals still have the ability to put patients in hallways and "use the exercises we want". St. Louis leaders expressed disappointment in Parson's decision to end the emergency order.

Parson said he was glad the federal government is being called in to help hospitals. He said he believes 40 to 50 federal health care workers will be sent to the St. Louis area.