JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the public Thursday morning after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an article claiming more than 100,000 Missouri teachers' social security numbers were at risk of being accessed.
The Post-Dispatch discovered teachers' Social Security numbers appeared in the HTML source code on some pages of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website. The newspaper contacted the department and allowed it time to fix the issue before publishing the article Wednesday night.
Gov. Parson blasted the Post-Dispatch in his Thursday press conference, saying the report was a politically-motivated attack and illegal.
"They were acting against the state agency to compromise teachers' personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines," Parson claimed during a Facebook Live video.
Parson went as far as calling it a crime and claiming the investigation into the matter could cost Missouri taxpayers up to $50 million. The Post-Dispatch outlined in its report that it wasn't clear if anyone had actually exploited the website's flaw.
Parson vowed to look into the Post-Dispatch's publishing of the article. The newspaper responded to the governor's statements by claiming its reporter was not only not a hacker, but acted responsibly by allowing the agency to fix the issue before publishing.
"The reporter did the responsible thing by reporting his findings to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education so that the state could act to prevent disclosure and misuse," St. Louis Post-Dispatch Attorney Joe Martineau said. "A hacker is someone who subverts computer security with malicious or criminal intent. Here, there was no breach of any firewall or security and certainly no malicious intent. For DESE to deflect its failures by referring to this as 'hacking' is unfounded. Thankfully, these failures were discovered."
Parson left immediately after the press conference and did not respond to reporters' questions.
