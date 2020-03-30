ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he expects the state's social distancing orders to be extended at least another 30 days.
The governor said it's clear the orders will be extended past it's initial April 6 deadline at least 30, and maybe 60, more days.
Parson, speaking at his daily COVID-19 media briefing, also said he is discussing closing state parks, following a weekend that saw large gatherings of people in Missouri parks.
Other states and some counties in Missouri have closed parks except for walking trails.
"We greatly appreciate the Missourians who are doing what they are asked to do," Parson said, pleading for Missourians to continue social distancing. "We will conquer COVID-19 but it will take all of us obeying social distancing orders. Please stay at home."
At his news conference Monday, News 4 asked, via email as reporters are not allowed into the room due to social distancing measures, how the state's supply of personal protective equipment is doing. Parson said they ordered millions of dollars worth of PPE for hospitals and first responders, but no other details were given.
Some medical professionals are asking Parson to issue a stay-at-home order for the whole state. He says different parts of the state have different needs, making such a decision a tough call.
