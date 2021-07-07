ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the COVID-19 liability bill into law in Fenton Wednesday.
The law prohibits COVID-19 lawsuits against businesses and health care providers unless the plaintiff can prove they were exposed and sickened by COVID and that the business engaged in reckless or willful misconduct.
While signing the law, Parson also revealed that he’s hopeful Missouri will soon announce details on a vaccine incentive program within the next week or so.
