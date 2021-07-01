JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri will begin taxing online retailers who sell more than $100,000 in goods to buyers in the state.
Governor Mike Parson signed into law the Wayfair Law, or Senate Bills 153 and 97, which allows the state and local jurisdictions to tax.
The governor says the bill will help protect Missouri’s brick and mortar businesses.
“We're trying to help, it evens the playing field,” said Parson.
The collection will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Parson says Missouri was the last state in the United States to pass such a measure.
