JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law Tuesday changing the way health orders are decided at the local level.
House Bill 271 does allow local health departments to issue public health orders, but the law makes it so those orders can only last 30 days if in a state of emergency and 21 days if not before a local governing body has to vote to extend the order. The vote has to pass by a 2/3 majority. This applies to public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to businesses, churches, schools, or other places of assembly.
The bill also prohibits county or municipal governments that receive public funds from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination in order for residents to access transportation systems or other public services.
The office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued this statement about the governors approval of the measure:
"Public health decisions are best made by public health experts in the Department of Public Health. When the bill becomes effective, members of the County Council will participate in the very difficult decisions on protecting the health and safety of those in our most vulnerable communities."
Page has pushed back on other similar bills changing the way local decisions are made.
As the pandemic winds down, there are just four health orders still in effect in St. Louis County: The Sixth Amended Quarantine and Isolation Order, Amended Non-Congregate Shelter Order, Residential Living Facilities Reporting Requirement Order, and Rapid Notification Order.
Parson was vocal about not interfering with local health decisions throughout the pandemic. He said he would not supersede stricter rules imposed by city or county officials. In November, his spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the Associated Press he has “been very clear and consistent about his support for local control.”
